Today's Talker: Prince Harry's new book, Al Roker Returns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! This morning we have a few trending stories. Up first, the troubles between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Days before the release of Harry's highly anticipated memoir, "Spare", multiple outlets are reporting that the book will feature an allegation that Britain's future king, William, attacked his brother in 2019 during a heated argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, where he called her 'difficult.' William later apologized for the alleged incident. The book is scheduled to be released January 10th.

On a lighter note, this morning Al Roker, the heartbeat of today, will be back after a nearly two-month battle with his health. Alongside his wife Deborah, Al will sit down to reveal just how serious his situation had become. The Today Show weatherman was twice admitted to the hospital while battling blood clots in his legs and lungs.

This morning we're celebrating National Bobblehead Day a little early! The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling these three limited-edition bobbleheads featuring the Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles, and Whitewater Warhawks mascots. The Wisconsin Badgers bobblehead, even plays "On, Wisconsin" at the push of a button. More details on the bobbleheads can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip