National Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases limited-edition Badgers, Marquette, UW-Whitewater bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum just released three limited-edition bobbleheads, featuring the Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles, and the Whitewater Warhawks.

The new bobbleheads were released Jan. 6, ahead of National Bobblehead Day on Jan. 7. According to a news release from the museum, the bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in late January and are available online now.

Each bobblehead is numbered to just 2,022.

The Badgers bobblehead features the mascot, Bucky. The Marquette bobblehead features the MU mascot, Iggy, and the Whitewater bobblehead features Willie Warhawk.

The National Bobblehead Museum said there are two options for the Badgers bobblehead, one that plays "On Wisconsin" and one that does not.

"We’re excited to be releasing these bobbleheads featuring Wisconsin, Marquette, and Whitewater’s mascots in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff everywhere.”

To purchase the Badgers bobblehead, click here. The Marquette bobblehead can be found here, and buy the Whitewater bobblehead here. All of the bobbleheads are $35, except the Badgers one that plays On Wisconsin. That one can be purchased for $40.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip