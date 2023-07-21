Today's Talker: Popeyes joins TikTok trend, local woman stars in Love Island

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today, we are talking about a local woman starring on Love Island and Popeyes joining in on a TikTok trend.

Popeyes joins in on popular TikTok trends:

Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends. The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral 'girl dinner' and it's now an option on its menu.

The 'girl dinner' is basically a personal snack plate comprised of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry. Popeyes' take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually like mashed potatoes, cajun fries, and biscuits.

Local woman to appear on Love Island:

A new bombshell has entered the villa and she's from Milwaukee. Ok so her name is Carmen and she is on season 5 of the hit dating show, Love Island.

Carmen is the daughter of a professional race car driver and is currently working as a nanny. This season is set in Fiji. The contestants will be introduced throughout the season to stir up drama and raise temptations, forcing islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. You can watch this season on Peacock.

