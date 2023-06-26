Today's Talker: Patti LaBelle honors late Tina Turner during BET Awards

The legendary Patti LaBelle honored the late Tina Turner during this year's BET Awards. The godmother of soul wore a Tina Turner-inspired sequin dress and fly with a blonde wig. She started by singing "Simply the Best". Towards the middle of the song, she asked the crowd to help her due to her forgetting some of the words. But she didn't let that stop her, she ended strong.

Turner died last month at her home in Switzerland. She was 83. The BET Awards also honored several other entertainers including Busta Rhymes. He received the group's lifetime achievement award, and several singers performed to honor Rymes and his career.

Meanwhile... the punter for the Cincinnati Bengals is keeping in shape this summer and helping people out by delivering food around town on his bike. Drue Chrisman has been posting videos on social media about his side-hustle: Door-dashing. He says he started the gig because he didn't want to pay for an expensive stationary bike and subscription.

But it has also turned out to be a contribution to the city.

Chrisman uses his wages to buy food at local restaurants, so he can hand it out around town to people. Not only that, several businesses have donated to support his cause.

