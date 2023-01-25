Today's Talker: NFL announces Super Bowl National Anthem singer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. We have a couple of trending stories this morning so let's get to it.

For the 4th year in a row, the Wisconsin Humane Society has launched its Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser. If you donate $25 to the animals at the shelter, a staff member will draw your pet. The catch? They may or may not be a good artist.

Country music star Chris Stapleton is handing over his CMA Vocalist of the Year crown and putting on another.

The NFL just announced he'll be belting out the National Anthem for the biggest night in football, performing at the Superbowl.

The Kentucky native is known for hits like "Tennessee Whiskey," "Parachute," and "Starting Over."

He'll be joining stars like Rihanna, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Raplh.

