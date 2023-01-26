Today's Talker: Mary J. Blige on the cover of Black History issue of People magazine

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. Grammy-winning sensation Mary J. Blige is on the cover of People magazine's Black History issue.

After four decades in the business, the 52-year-old singer has released 15 studio albums. Her latest "Good Morning Gorgeous" has been nominated for six Grammies.

Mary J. Blige says she finally feels like she has her life together after she found to appreciate her life and all its ups and downs including substance abuse and recovery.

The first Black and Native American female pilot is being honored on her birthday in a fashionable and fun way.

On her Jan. 26 birthday and with Black History Month right around the corner, Mattel unveiled a Bessie Coleman Barbie doll.

The doll is part of the "Inspiring Women" series joining other notable women including Tina Turner, Jane Goodall, and Madam CJ Walker. She died at the age of 34 in a tragic airplane accident during a flight that was operated by her mechanic.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip