Today's Talker: Local celebrity chef wins Super Chef Grudge Match on Food Network

MILWAUKEE — Chef Adam Pawlak, the owner and chef at Egg and Flour in Milwaukee, is making headlines once again after he appeared on a new show called "Super Chef Grudge Match."

The show aired Tuesday night on Food Network, and Pawlak had a whole host of support back here in Milwaukee. And it's a good thing he did because Pawlak is bringing home bragging rights!

Pawlak won the competition, beating out Chef Declan Horgan.

Check out some of these pictures from Egg and Flour's watch party in Bay View as Adam was announced the winner.

Pawlak is a known chef across Milwaukee. He has hosted several cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market and even competed on Hell's Kitchen.

Other Today's Talker topics

AMC Theatres is coming out with a new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn. AMC Perfectly Popcorn will be available at some Walmart locations in March.

In April, it will be on the shelves of more than 2,600 Walmart locations and on Walmart.com. A six-count package of the microwave varieties is expected to sell for about $5.

We're excited to announce our new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn will be launching exclusively at select Walmart locations this spring! Learn more here: https://t.co/qprnm2rXqm pic.twitter.com/C4NyrIa5eY — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) February 28, 2023

Chris Rock is set to address the infamous Oscars slap in classic comedian style: during a standup routine.

Netflix confirms he'll talk about it as part of his special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" that comes out this Saturday.

Rock tried out some of his response material in January during a joint performance with Dave Chappelle.

He told the audience, people want to know if it hurt when Will Smith slapped him live on stage during the Oscars ceremony last year.

He said the answer was yes and then joked about how Smith played Muhammad Ali.

