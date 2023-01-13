Today's Talker: Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A tough story that everyone is talking about this morning. "The King" and his princess are together again in rock and roll heaven.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, has died.

Lisa Marie Presley, seen at the Golden Globes Tuesday, passed away yesterday. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, issued a statement saying that she and her family are, "shocked and devastated" and are asking for privacy.

Lisa Marie was nine-years-old when "The King" died in 1977.

But she later followed in her father's footsteps and released her debut album, "To Whom it May Concern" in 2003. She released two more records in 2005 and 2012.

