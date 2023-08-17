Today's Talker: Keke Palmer featured in Usher's music video, supporting the Packers costs a lot

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we talked about Usher's new music video featuring Keke Palmer and the price of being a Packers fan.

Keke Palmer stars in new Usher video:

Singer Usher has just dropped a new music video for his latest single 'Boyfriend'. The star of the video has fans excited.

Keke Palmer is the leading lady in the music video and fans were quick to react.

Commenting on the YouTube video calling it "Next level petty hilarious," one person called it "A vibe."

The video seems to make a subtle reference to recent drama with Palmer and her child's father Darius Jackson.

Their issues made headlines last month after a video of Palmer attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas went viral.

Jackson publicly criticized Palmer for the outfit she wore to the concert, tweeting that the mother to his kids shouldn't dress provocatively.

The tweets have since been deleted.

But fans came to Palmer's defense on social media, calling out Jackson for shaming her.

The price of being a Packers fan projected to go up:

Being a Packers fan can be expensive and the bad news is it's going to get worse.

According to a new study by Betway, the Packers will be the 9th most expensive team to support by 2025.

The site looked into the costs of tickets, parking, beer, food, and jerseys.

Lambeau Field was among the most expensive locations for a family to attend a game with a combined family cost of $887.24 by 2025.

The average ticket price is expected to be $142, parking around $25, and beer is projected to be $11.87.

The most expensive team is the Las Vegas Raiders with ticket prices of $469, parking at $55, but beer is only $6.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip