Today's Talker: Half of Americans say they interacted with dead relatives, Pew Research says

In Today's Talker: More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the U.S.

53 percent reported having been visited by a dead relative in dreams or "some other form".

44 percent say they experienced one of the following in the past year: Feeling a dead relative's presence, telling a late family member about their lives, or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from "Americans of all religious backgrounds," including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Would you and your significant other agree to a video game contract?

There's one that's sparking up quite the debate on social media.

The contract was posted on Twitter. It reads --

"from September 8th to August 28th I can play nba2k as much as I want. At all times.

- walking in front of the TV or hugging me while I'm playing is strictly forbidden.

- if/when I lose, do not say 'It's only a game... Get over it... I'm sure you will win next time... Or you're not good, that's why you lost.'

- all love and affection must wait until downtime or when I have finished playing the game.

- all events such as birthdays, date nights etc. Must be discussed and arranged accordingly.

- do not ask why I spend money on virtual currency/the game."

