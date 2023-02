MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about Giannis.

That's right, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was a guest on The Daily Show last night. He joined guest host Hasan Minhaj to talk about a number of things, one of them being his love for sweets and snacks.

Minhaj asked Giannis if he had ever had a fruit roll-up. When Giannis admitted he hadn't, Minhaj made him try one.

Check out Giannis' reaction to the snack in the video above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip