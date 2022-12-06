Watch Now
Today's Talker: Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday

From his incredible skills on the court to his dad jokes, the Greek freak is worth celebrating today
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for today's talker and time to pull out some birthday candles because it's Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday!

Giannis turns 28 years old today. He was just 19 years old when the bucks picked him up in the 2013 NBA draft.

We've seen him grow with his career here in Milwaukee. Some of his achievements include an NBA championship win a year ago, being a 5-time all-star, bringing home the Larry O'Brien championship trophy last year, as well as earning the Bill Russel NBA Finals MVP Award. During a post-game press conference yesterday, he shared what he wants for his birthday!

An earlier birthday gift for Giannis? How about that win last night against the Orlando Magic! The Bucks won 109 to 102.

