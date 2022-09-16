Today's Talker: Florida Chick-Fil-A carjacking

MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is about a viral video going around of a Chick-Fil-A employee tackling someone as they tried to steal a customer's car.

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his quick thinking after he tackled a man trying to carjack a woman with a baby on Wednesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

The employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, can be seen in a video tackling the man in the restaurant's parking lot while a woman in the background was holding a baby screamed.

Since it happened, the internet has been going crazy. Radio personality Bobby Bones shared the video on Twitter saying, "Now that's customer service!"

This Chick-Fil-A employee saw a carjacking. Where the woman had a baby w her. And went after the dude. NOW THATS CUSTOMER SERVICE pic.twitter.com/0M2nFpP8jo — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 15, 2022

Stand-up comedian Jaron Myers also posted to Twitter about the incident, saying, "Everyone’s sending me the video of that Chick-fil-A employee stopping a carjacking and with the way he put that guy in a chokehold, I guarantee that kid isn’t homeschooled. That was a public school takedown."

Everyone’s sending me the video of that Chick-fil-A employee stopping a carjacking and with the way he put that guy in a chokehold, I guarantee that kid isn’t homeschooled. That was a public school takedown. — Jaron Myers (@jaronmyers) September 15, 2022

Watch the video for yourself and see what the TMJ4 News Today talent have to say about it in the video above.

