Today's Talker: Florida Chick-Fil-A carjacking

Have you seen the viral video of a Chick-Fil-A employee tackling a man trying to steal a customer's car?
Today's Talker is about a viral video going around of a Chick-Fil-A employee tackling someone as they tried to steal a customer's car.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Sep 16, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is about a viral video going around of a Chick-Fil-A employee tackling someone as they tried to steal a customer's car.

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his quick thinking after he tackled a man trying to carjack a woman with a baby on Wednesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

The employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, can be seen in a video tackling the man in the restaurant's parking lot while a woman in the background was holding a baby screamed.

Since it happened, the internet has been going crazy. Radio personality Bobby Bones shared the video on Twitter saying, "Now that's customer service!"

Stand-up comedian Jaron Myers also posted to Twitter about the incident, saying, "Everyone’s sending me the video of that Chick-fil-A employee stopping a carjacking and with the way he put that guy in a chokehold, I guarantee that kid isn’t homeschooled. That was a public school takedown."

Watch the video for yourself and see what the TMJ4 News Today talent have to say about it in the video above.

