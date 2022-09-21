Watch Now
Today's Talker: FDA issues warning after videos of people using Nyquil to cook chicken circulate

Did you ever think someone would have to tell you not to do that?
In Today's Talker, the FDA has a warning for people and one the agency probably didn't expect to need to make: do not cook your chicken in Nyquil.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 21, 2022
Well, the Food and Drug Administration actually put out that warning after videos started circulating on social media encouraging people to use cough medicine as an ingredient.

The FDA says breathing in boiled medication can damage your lungs. The tag "#nyquilchicken" appears to be blocked on TikTok this morning, and searching for it prompts a warning that says, "some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated."

Check out the video above to hear what our talent has to say about this bizarre trend.

