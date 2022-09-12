Today's Talker: Elon Musk ex auctioning his memorabilia

In Today's Talker, maybe you should hold onto your ex's stuff. It could be lucrative later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world.

The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off memorabilia and photos.

Jennifer Gwynne started dating Musk back in 1994 when they both worked in a university dorm.

Some of the items being sold are 18 candid photos of the entrepreneur at University of Pennsylvania, a necklace gifted on her birthday, and a signed birthday card.

