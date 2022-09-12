Watch Now
Today's Talker: Elon Musk ex auctioning his memorabilia

The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off memorabilia and photos.
In Today's Talker, maybe you should hold onto your ex's stuff. It could be lucrative later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 08:10:16-04

Jennifer Gwynne started dating Musk back in 1994 when they both worked in a university dorm.

Some of the items being sold are 18 candid photos of the entrepreneur at University of Pennsylvania, a necklace gifted on her birthday, and a signed birthday card.

