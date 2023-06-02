Today's Talker: Dolly Parton is a Guinness World Record holder, man eats only McDonalds for 100 days

It's time for Today's Talker! We are talking about McDonald's today as well as the legend herself, Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton has three new Guinness World Records:

Country music singer Dolly Parton has just been awarded three new Guinness world records. One was for the most studio albums released by a female country singer. According to Guinness World Records, the 77-year-old singer released a total of 65 albums between 1967 and 2022.

She also has the top ten slots on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female artist, that's 48 entries in total.

Parton also holds the world record for the most time between number one hits on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female artist: 43 years and 156 days.

Her first hit on the chart was on May 14th, 1977. Her most recent entry was on October 17th, 2020.

Man eats McDonalds only for 100 days:

A Nashville man is now done with his McDonald's diet. Kevin Maginnis quickly became a viral TikTok sensation for documenting his unique diet journey. He vowed to eat nothing but Mcdonald's for 100 days straight.

Yesterday was his 100th day. He lost 58 and a half pounds. When he started, he weighed 238 pounds and he's now down to 179 and a half pounds. His diet consisted of three meals a day from McDonald's, but he cut the portions in half. He also skipped snacks and only drank water, about 80 to 90 ounces a day.

