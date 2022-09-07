Today's Talker: Did Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine?

Good morning to all Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and gossip lovers! Today, Adriana, Brian, Elaine, Symone, and Tom gathered to discuss the controversy surrounding Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Following the world premiere of Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," social media blew up with a clip that appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine. However, a representative for Pine later came forward and said the incident did not occur, calling it a ridiculous story.

Many people shared videos of the incident on Twitter, one video even got 1.4 million views., according to Variety.

So, check out the video above and see what our talent think of the incident.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip