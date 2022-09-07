Watch Now
Today's Talker: Did Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine?

Today's Talker is when the TMJ4 morning team gathers around to talk about the trendiest stories happening this A.M.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 07:39:08-04

Good morning to all Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and gossip lovers! Today, Adriana, Brian, Elaine, Symone, and Tom gathered to discuss the controversy surrounding Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Following the world premiere of Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," social media blew up with a clip that appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine. However, a representative for Pine later came forward and said the incident did not occur, calling it a ridiculous story.

Many people shared videos of the incident on Twitter, one video even got 1.4 million views., according to Variety.

So, check out the video above and see what our talent think of the incident.

