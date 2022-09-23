Today's Talker: Carrots vs Kale, does preference start in the womb?

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

A kid who loves carrots but hates kale isn't much of a surprise. Carrots are sweeter and kale is kind of bitter. But a baby that hasn't even been born with a clear preference for carrots over kale? Now, that's surprising.

A new study shows some of the food a kid likes or dislikes might start in the womb! A study published in the Journal of Psychological Science laid out an experiment where scientists gave moms who were at least eight months pregnant either a carrot-flavored pill, a kale-flavored pill, or a plain pill.

Then, about 20 minutes after each mom got her particular pill, scientists did a 4D ultrasound and they noticed the babies who tasted the carrot flavor made more of a "laughter-face," and the ones who tasted the kale made more a of "cry-face."

