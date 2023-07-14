Today's Talker: Beyoncé begins US leg of world tour

Beyoncé world tour

Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour home to the US, after kicking it off in Europe.

Live Nation lists shows this month in Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and the New York area. From there, Beyoncé's tour schedule runs into early fall. Renaissance is Queen Bey's seventh album.

She now holds the distinction of being the recording artist with the most Grammys in history.

Gabby Douglas comeback

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas says she will return to competitive gymnastics. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Douglas said she wants to once again find the "joy" for the sport she loves.

Douglas added the hashtag #2024 at the end of her post -- implying she will compete in the Paris Olympics next year.

Douglas won two gold medals at London 2012, including the all-around event, and won a team gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Her return means all three previous Olympic gold winners in the all-around event will compete in Paris.

Douglas joins two previous winners of Olympic gold in the all-around event after Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee were confirmed as registered.

