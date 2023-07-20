Today's Talker: Barbie vs Oppenheimer, how often you should shower each week

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! From Barbie and Oppenheimer, to how often you should shower every week, this talker is very random.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer:

We're one day away from the highly anticipated Barbie movie hitting theaters. According to the Box Office Company, when it comes to pre-ticket sales Barbie is the highest-grossing movie since Avatar: The Way of Water.

It's also projected to make as much as $110 million during its weekend premiere, while Oppenheimer is projected to $50 million. Critics say this could be one of the biggest weekends at the box office this year.

How often you should shower each week:

The Today Show kicked off a new series called "How often should you..." It's where experts weigh in on how often you should take care of different things, one of them being how often you should shower per week.

There were four possible answers. A: every day, b: two to three times, c: five times, and d: once. According to dermatologists, the answer is b, two to three times a week, this helps with not drying out your skin. Experts also say that showering too much can make you more prone to infection.

