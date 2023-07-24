Today's Talker: Barbie and Oppenheimer smash the box office

Box Office smashes

In Today's Talker, it was a huge weekend at the box office, with two highly anticipated movies hitting theaters.

Barbie opened with a record-setting $155 million.

According to Variety, Barbie also scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer shattered expectations, debuting with $80 million.

The film was expected to make $50 million in its first weekend.

The movies combined for the biggest opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame.

Jamie Foxx hospitalization

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition in April.

In a video posted on Instagram, Foxx talks about the speculation as to what led to his hospitalization.

However, he did not reveal the cause, saying that he didn't want his fans to see him like that.

He did say that he went to quote "Hell and back" and appreciates all the love he has received.

Foxx also credited his daughter and sister as well as the medical staff for saving his life.

The video was posted hours after he shared a picture that showed him sitting on top of a gold car.

He wrote in the caption quote "Big things coming."

