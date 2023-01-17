Today's Talker: Bango, Kobe Bryant, and more sports topics

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about sports.

Bango is coming in with the slam dunk. He landed in the top 10 of the best NBA mascots! In November 2022, NJ Bet surveyed more than 900 NBA fans nationwide to see who the top mascot is. Out of the 28 active mascots, Grizz with the Memphis Grizzlies took the top spot and Bango took 6th. Each mascot could achieve a possible score out of five, and Bango scored a 3.5.

A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to seven million dollars at auction. The LA Lakers star wore it more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

The auction house "Sotheby's" is putting the jersey under the hammer.

It says Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, that would be the second-highest price ever that someone has paid for a basketball jersey.

The Cowboys' Brett Maher missed four extra-point attempts in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against the Buccaneers. He converted on his fifth try. He is the first kicker ever to miss at least three extra points in a playoff game in NFL history since 1932.

