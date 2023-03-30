Today's Talker: A new electric car, Ramen noodles for breakfast, kids become Admirals for a day

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Thinking about an electric car, but you're just not sure? Meet the Revuelto. Lamborghini's newly-unveiled sports car has three electric motors and a V-12 gasoline engine.

That combination gives drivers a whopping 13 different driving modes to choose from. The Italian manufacturer says the Revuelto can produce one-thousand horsepower. No price point has been revealed but chances are, you can't afford it.

Another talker for the day... many of us are looking for cheaper breakfast options amid sky-high prices for breakfast staples such as eggs. Well, how about ramen? Cup Noodles has created a new breakfast version of its instant ramen. It blends the flavors of sausage, maple syrup pancakes, and eggs in a saucy texture.

The soup-based ramen also contains "visible ingredients" of sausage and eggs. Cup Noodles Breakfast is quick to cook, it takes just four minutes in the microwave, and it's cheap too! It sells for only $1.39.

Our final talker of the day... The Milwaukee Admirals hockey teamintroduced inner-city kids to the game of hockey Wednesday.

From trading in their shoes for skates to gearing up head-to-toe kids with the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club got the chance of a lifetime, becoming an admirals hockey player for the day.

The team had each child's name written inside the locker room along with all the gear they needed to learn how to play.

From there, they were ready to hit the ice, learning the art of the sport from some of the best.

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club said that Wednesday night's event was more than just making sure the kids had fun, it was about exposing them to new opportunities and giving them a chance to see that they can achieve great things.

