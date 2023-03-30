Kids with the Milwaukee Boys & Girls Club became a Milwaukee Admirals player for the day

MILWAUKEE — From trading in their shoes for skates to gearing up head to toe, kids with the Milwaukee Boys & Girls Club got the chance of a lifetime, becoming a Milwaukee Admirals hockey player for the day.

"​This is the best day ever," said Zhamarion Thurman Eillis.

With their names written inside the Admirals' locker room, the kids were ready to learn how to play hockey for the very first time, putting on gear that the team bought just for them.

TMJ4

"​Many of these kids have never put a pair of skates on, never put on hockey gear," said Harris Turer, the CEO of the Milwaukee Admirals.

From there, they were ready to hit the ice, learning the art of the sport from some of the best.

"They had a ton of questions and watching them out here and playing around with them is a blast," said Milwaukee Admirals player John Leonard.

TMJ4

"​I learned that I got to put my legs together so that I won't fall and I have to keep my heels up​," said Boys & Girls Club member ​Farrah Williams​.

But Wednesday night's event was more than just making sure the little ones had fun. It was about exposing them to new opportunities and giving them a chance to see that they can achieve great things.

"​One moment in time can change a young person's life," said Deonte Lewis, the vice president of camp and club operations for the Boys & Girls Club. "Some of them have different situations that are happening at home in the community in which they are living. Being able to escape that and be able to see what's possible in a different setting is very important."

TMJ4

"​I like that you can go at your own pace and learn on your own, " said another club member Markel Ray.​

And you never know, you could see some of these kids playing for the Admirals one day.

Inner-city kids learn hockey

