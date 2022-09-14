Today's Talker: 370 words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

MILWAUKEE — Another day, another Today's Talker! On this Wednesday, Andrea Albers and Tom Durian talked about the 370 words that were just added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

According to Merriam-Webster, when many people use a word in the same way over a long period of time, that word becomes eligible for inclusion in the dictionary.

This year, 370 words were used often enough and by enough people that they've been added.

Some of the words include yeet, supply chain, pumpkin spice, oat milk, and sus.

Check out the full list of new words.

