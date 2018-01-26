Tesla Model 3 going on display in San Diego showroom

SAN DIEGO - San Diegans will get their first up-close look at Tesla's Model 3, the company's affordable electric car option, starting Friday.



Those visiting the Tesla showroom at Westfield UTC (4545 La Jolla Village Dr., Suite D17) can get an in-person view of the Model 3, sit inside of the vehicle and learn more about its features and capabilities. The showroom opens at 10 a.m.



Company officials said customers will not be able to test drive the vehicle.



In March 2016, more than 450,000 customers pre-ordered the car, according to company officials. Long lines were reported across the country and around the world when the pre-ordering period opened.









Sales of the Model 3 began in July 2017, and production of the vehicle continues at the company's Bay Area facility.



The company is still accepting reservations for the Model 3 in showrooms and on their website. The $1,000 reservation fee is fully refundable if customers change their mind.



The Model 3's starting list price is $35,000, before incentives. The standard Model 3 features include:

Battery with an EPA-estimated range of 220 miles

Internet connectivity

Voice-activated controls

Multiple cameras, including a back-up camera

Alarm system

Customers can also purchase numerous upgrades for their Model 3. Tesla's much-discussed Autopilot feature can be added to the Model 3 for $5,000.







Click here to learn more about the Tesla's Model 3.