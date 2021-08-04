Watch
Team USA can't keep up with Spain in water polo quarterfinals

Team USA's Alex Bowen at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 1:46 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 03:11:05-04

RESULTS

The United States kept Spain at bay during the first half of their quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center on Wednesday. But the European team -- whose Alvaro Granados is the tournament's top scorer, with a cumulative total of 17 goals so far -- dumped the Americans in the last two quarters, winning 12-8.

Team USA won their most recent medal in men's water polo at the 2008 Beijing Games, where they took home silver after losing to Hungary in the final.

