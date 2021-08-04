Team USA can't keep up with Spain in water polo quarterfinals

RESULTS

The United States kept Spain at bay during the first half of their quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center on Wednesday. But the European team -- whose Alvaro Granados is the tournament's top scorer, with a cumulative total of 17 goals so far -- dumped the Americans in the last two quarters, winning 12-8.

Team USA won their most recent medal in men's water polo at the 2008 Beijing Games, where they took home silver after losing to Hungary in the final.

