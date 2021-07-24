Watch
Syria's Hend Zaza, youngest Tokyo Olympian at 12 years old, out in first match

The youngest Tokyo Olympian, 12-year-old Hend Zaza from Syria, was eliminated following her first match.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 22:17:50-04

Syria's 12-year-old Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been eliminated from competition following her loss in a preliminary round match. 

Zaza fell to Austria's 39-year-old Liu Jia in straight sets: 4-11, 9 - 11, 3 - 11, 5 - 11. Though the pre-teen held a 6-2 lead during the second game -- potentially turning the tables -- the Austrian veteran managed to overcome the deficit. 

The Syrian is the youngest table tennis athlete to ever compete at the Olympics, and only the second table tennis player from her country to compete at an Olympic level. 

