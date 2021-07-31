Swiss shooter wins women's 3-position event

FULL RESULTS

Switzerland's Nina Christen overcame a deficit of 3.1 points after the kneeling and prone phases of the women's 50m 3-position rifle event Saturday to take gold with an Olympic record of 463.9 points.

Christen, a member of the Swiss armed forces and already a bronze medalist in the 10m air rifle event, and runner-up Yulia Zykova (461.9) both beat the prior record of 458.6, set by Germany's Barbara Engleder in Rio.

U.S. shooter Sagen Maddalena, a first-time Olympian who has never finished higher than 26th in the world championships, finished second in qualifications for the eight-person final and staved off three eliminations to finish fifth. Mary Tucker, who finished sixth in air rifle and won silver in the mixed team event, was 13th in qualifications.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad finished fourth in this event and in air rifle.

