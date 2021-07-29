Suni Lee is Olympic All-Around champion, Jade Carey finishes 8th

The American all-around streak continues.

Suni Lee was crowned the Olympic all-around champion after nailing her uneven bars set and hitting her floor routine in the final rotation of the individual competition. Her total score of 57.433 was enough to edge out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who looked to have the advantage heading into the fourth event. Andrade outscored Lee on floor in qualifications, but the Brazilian landed two tumbling passes out of bounds and did not score high enough to overtake the American. Lee's gold is the fifth straight for the American women in the all-around, following Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Simone Biles in 2016.

Russian Angelina Melnikova claimed the bronze with a 57.199. Jade Carey, who took reigning champion Biles' spot in the individual final after Biles withdrew from the all-around to focus on her mental health, recovered well from a fall on beam in the third rotation to finish strong on floor and end the competition in eighth.

STREAM: Main Coverage | Apparatus Feed

Updates from each rotation are below:

Rotation 1

U.S. athletes on vault

Lee is the first athlete up on vault, and she performed the best double-twisting Yurchenko she has done so far in Tokyo. She nearly stuck the landing and got a big hug from Carey after. Her score of 14.600 is nearly three tenths higher than her score from qualifications.

Carey got big air on her Cheng with a hop backwards on the landing. She shared a hug with Lee after to celebrate her score of 15.200.

Also on vault, Andrade received a 15.300 for a sky-high Cheng that she landed with one foot on the line that marks the out of bounds section of the mat. Melnikova and Urazova both performed the same vault as Lee and scored a 14.633 and 14.500, respectively.

Elsewhere in the rotation, China's Tang Xijing scored a 14.233 on bars, the highest score of the rotation that did not come on vault. Japan's Mai Murakami was also on beam and posted a 13.766.

Standings after Rotation 1:

Andrade - 15.300

Carey - 15.200

Melnikova - 14.633

SEE MORE: Rebeca Andrade sticks vault landing, scores 15.300

Rotation 2

U.S. athletes on uneven bars

After struggling to catch her release moves in the warm-up, Carey nailed her routine in competition. She scored a 13.5, which is six tenths lower than her qualification. Carey did not perform all the skills in this routine that she did in qualifications, resulting in a lower difficulty score.

As she has done so many times already in Tokyo, Lee came up big when it counted. She sailed through the most difficult version of her bars set and stuck her dismount, getting a high-five from her coach after she saluted the judges. Her score of 15.300 is one tenth higher than her score from qualifications.

Andrade, who entered the second rotation as the leader, swung through her routine with ease and nailed her full-twisting double back tuck dismount to score a 14.666. That mark is .466 higher than her qualifying score. Darwael, who is considered to be Lee's biggest competition for a gold in the bars final next week, received a 15.266. Urazova stuck her dismount for a 14.866, and Melnikova earned a 14.900.

Around the rotation, Brooklyn Moors (CAN) performed an elegant floor routine to earn a 13.566. Tang had an early fall on beam but finished her routine strong with a stuck dismount and still managed a 13.066. Murakami notched a 14.000 on floor.

Standings after Rotation 2:

Andrade - 29.966

Lee - 29.9

Melnikova - 29.533

Rotation 3

U.S. athletes on balance beam

Carey showed signs of jitters on beam and fell off on her flight series. She finished with a double back tuck dismount and a small hop on her landing.

For the first time in Tokyo, Lee appeared nervous. She bobbled on her opening wolf turn and had a few balance checks throughout but nailed her flight series and stuck her double-twisting dismount. She looked relieved after to have survived the most nerve-racking event of the day. Her score of 13.833 is .367 lower than her qualification score.

Urazova's solid beam set received a 14.2, and her teammate Melnikova recovered after a small bobble on her mount to score a 13.700. Andrade was solid throughout her routine, which initially scored a 13.566. That score was challenged and then raised to a 13.666.

Elsewhere in the rotation, Murakami almost stuck a beautiful double-twisting Yurchenko on vault to earn a 14.533, her highest score of the day so far.

Standings after Rotation 3:

Lee - 43.733

Andrade - 43.632

Urazova - 43.566

Rotation 4

U.S. athletes on floor

Lee closed out her all-around performance with a strong floor routine. She did not do the four tumbling passes that she competed in qualifications, instead opting to do three and remove the double back tuck that she previously struggled with. Her score of 13.700 was higher than her qualification score.

Carey capped off the all-around competition as the last gymnast on floor. She did not perform the laid-out triple-double but concluded her day with a solid routine that featured powerful tumbling. She scored a 13.966.

Urazova, who entered the rotation in third, had a clean routine with a few small steps on the landings of her tumbling passes, scoring a 13.400. Her teammate Melnikova surpassed her with a 13.966. Andrade needed a 13.802 to pass Lee, but she landed with both feet out of bounds on her first tumbling pass and stepped out again on a later in her routine. She scored a 13.666, enough to mathematically clinch silver.

By a margin of .135, Lee clinched the gold over Andrade. Lee's score of 57.433 placed her atop the podium while Andrade's 57.298 earns her the silver and Brazil's first ever medal in women's artistic gymnastics. Russian Melnikova finished with a 57.199 to win bronze, her second medal of these Games after she won a team gold with the ROC.

SEE MORE: The unbreakable bond between Suni Lee and her father