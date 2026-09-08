Zac Brown Band announced as first headliner for Summerfest 2027

MILWAUKEE — The Zac Brown Band has been announced as the first headliner for Summerfest 2027.

The Southern rock group will headline the festival on Friday, June 25, 2027, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, according to a release from Summerfest.

Over the last decade, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

The group is led by frontman Zac Brown.

How to buy tickets

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Tickets go on sale online Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office. Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

For more information, click here.

The festival is scheduled for:



June 24-26, 2027

July 1-3, 2027

July 8-10, 2027.

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