Summerfest shifts 2027 festival dates to start in late June

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest organizers announced the 2027 festival will be held across three weekends.

The festival is scheduled for:



June 24-26, 2027

July 1-3, 2027

July 8-10, 2027

Festival organizers said the date adjustment is made periodically when the calendar shifts, helping keep Summerfest, Milwaukee’s cultural festivals and other major events close to their traditional timeframes.

The organization also said it looks forward to continuing its partnership with Northcott Neighborhood House and celebrating Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Festival in 2027.

Additional concert announcements for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater are expected in the coming months.

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