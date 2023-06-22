With hundreds of bands at Summerfest, can fans identify a real band name from a fake one?

Hundreds of bands perform at Summerfest. It can be hard to keep track of them all. We asked fans to try and identify which bands are real and which ones we made up.
It's not easy to do with so many bands from all over the country.
This is the list of choices fans had to pick between:
- Smash Mouth - Rowdy Riot
- Pat McCurdy - Tennessee Jones
- Rocks - Styx
- A Flock of Seagulls - Pit of Darkness
- Billy Billy Butt Dumb - Porcupine
- Earth Wind and Fire - The Quincy Street Band
- Smokey Robinson - Will and Rob
- Smash Mouth - Rowdy Riot
- Three Six Mafia - Soccer Boppers
- Yellowcard - The Chordettes
- AJR - ABC
- Yung Gravy - Cambridge Manor
- Odeza - Chewy
- Nick Summer - Zac Bryan
- Baby no money - Ball To Hard
To watch previous versions of how fans did, watch this video from 2022.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.