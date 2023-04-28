Today only: 5 ways to score free tickets to Summerfest!

MILWAUKEE — Can you feel it? Summer is creeping closer and so is Milwaukee's 'Big Gig'.

Today (Friday, April 28th) marks 55 days from the start of the 55th annual Summerfest and if you make a special donation today, you can get free tickets to the festival. Keep reading to find out how.

The donations will benefit Mary Lou's Closet — which was created in honor of a former president and CEO of United Way, Mary Lou Young, who cared deeply about meeting the basic needs of the city's youth.

The closet provides resources and supplies to 16 community schools in Milwaukee. "As school is winding down we're actually getting busy to make sure that all students have what they need for this next school year that begins in August and September," said Jayne Thoma, VP of Volunteer Engagement at United Way.

Pancho Sanchez, who works in the schools, says to understand the impact your donation can have you need to understand who is being helped. "We're serving a lot of families who are facing housing insecurity, they're not in a financially stable space," he explained.

Something as simple as having a free tube of toothpaste available can allow kids to have their basic needs met and let them focus on learning. "Can you imagine coming into work and you're not wearing deodorant? Or you forgot to brush your teeth or you spilled coffee on your shirt?" said Sanchez. "That impacts the way that you feel and the way that you're able to interact with your peers."

Today, Mary Lou's Closet is teaming up with Briggs and Stratton and Summerfest for a ticket giveaway. All you need to do is drop off donations of new hygiene items or socks at the Briggs and Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa (12301 W. Wirth Street) and you'll get a free general admission ticket.

According to Summerfest, the first 1,500 people who arrive between 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. and donate NEW socks, deodorant, and/or feminine hygiene products (socks preferred, due to greatest need), with a total minimum value of $10, will receive one free Summerfest General Admission ticket.

Summerfest leaders say giving back, while helping provide access to everyone in the community, is all part of the mission statement. "Which is why we do these types of activations around our 55th, but also soon to be announced are admission promotions — which happen every single day of the festival," said Jerrod Wood, Sr. Director of Marketing. "We're partnering with community partners and nonprofits to do drives for different donation items that will all be given back to the community. Because in the end, that's the most important part."

To celebrate being 55 days away from the 55th Summerfest, today only, there are 4 other ways that you can score free general admission tickets.

April 28 – Little Rockstar partnership with Aurora Health Care – Summerfest and Aurora Health Care are partnering to welcome the newest little rockstars born on April 28, 2023 (55 days before Summerfest). Babies born at Aurora Health Care hospitals across Wisconsin will receive a Summerfest and Aurora Health Care “Little Rockstar” swaddle and hat. Additionally, the families will each receive Summerfest general admission tickets to attend the festival this summer.

– Summerfest and Aurora Health Care are partnering to welcome the newest little rockstars born on April 28, 2023 (55 days before Summerfest). Babies born at Aurora Health Care hospitals across Wisconsin will receive a Summerfest and Aurora Health Care “Little Rockstar” swaddle and hat. Additionally, the families will each receive Summerfest general admission tickets to attend the festival this summer. April 28 – Miller Brewery Tour – 555 Summerfest tickets will be given away to celebrate 55 days to Summerfest’s 55 th anniversary. Anyone coming in to take a tour or purchase merchandise at the Tour Center will receive one FREE Summerfest General Admission ticket (while supplies last).

– 555 Summerfest tickets will be given away to celebrate 55 days to Summerfest’s 55 anniversary. Anyone coming in to take a tour or purchase merchandise at the Tour Center will receive one FREE Summerfest General Admission ticket (while supplies last). April 28 – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – 55 tickets will be given away every hour from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Summerfest Marketplace, located inside the main terminal of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Tickets will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit one ticket per guest

– 55 tickets will be given away every hour from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Summerfest Marketplace, located inside the main terminal of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Tickets will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit one ticket per guest April 28 – Wisconsin Night at the Brewers, presented by Summerfest – it’s a celebration of our beloved Badger State’s 175th birthday. Each Wisconsin Night ticket package earns fans a ticket to the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Angels, a Brewers State Logo-shaped blanket, PLUS two Summerfest 2023 general admission tickets!



