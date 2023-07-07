Summerfest heads into final weekend, some vendors feel return to normal despite inflation

MILWAUKEE — As Summerfest reaches its last weekend for 2023, some vendors reported business was great despite battling inflation.

During the first day Lilo Allen, who owns Papyrus and Charms in Milwaukee, explained the higher cost of materials to make jewelry.

"The main thing that I've been selling out of is crystal crowns, and I was not expecting that. I brought all of my supplies here so I can make some on the go because they've just been flying off the shelves," Allen said.

Allen became a vendor at Summerfest three years ago. She was grateful for the steady traffic and to meet tourists who shopped at her booth last year.

Allen added that the festival's three-weekend format gave her a chance to make more items and rest after long days.

"I’m happy with it. I’m glad that people get to learn about the shop and know that they can come to the Bronzeville Collective MKE and physically shop so it’s been a great experience," Allen said.

"The crowds have been really good. It feels like we're at pre-pandemic levels down here," Curt Kluth, partner at Saz's Hospitality Group said.

Kluth explained that they had to increase menu prices, but it has not stopped customers from indulging.

"We haven't really seen an impact. You know our prices did go up a little bit, but everyone's happy to get out and they understand you see that the grocery store. You see it everywhere you go so we've been conscious about to keep it as low as we can," Kluth said.

Summerfest organizers stated it is important for them to find ways to make the festival accessible to everyone which is why you will see specials for free or discounted admission.

Saturday is the last day of Summerfest this year. Visitors can get free admission between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip