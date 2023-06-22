Summerfest fans miss the 11-day format, say new 3-weekend format won't keep them away

MILWAUKEE — The 55th Annual Summerfest kicked off Thursday at Henry Maier Festival Park in downtown Milwaukee.

Organizers are sticking with the festival's three-weekend format again this year, as opposed to the 11-day festival that used to exist. TMJ4 News asked some of the first fans through the admission gates this year what they think of the newer format.

"I've been coming since I was six years old," said Amy Rimkus, who called Summerfest a summertime tradition.

For some festival-goers, it's a chance to see famous favorites from almost any musical genre.

For Amy and her husband John, it's a chance to support a local band that is very special to them.

"We’re here to see my son's band Wonderful Bluffer on the ULINE stage," said John Rimkus.

Both Amy and John would like to see Summerfest expand beyond its three-weekend format.

"Summerfest is great no matter what, but I would love to see it come back during the weekdays," said John. "Any time you can have people hanging out at the lake, drinking beer, and listening to music, I’m for it."

Amy said the weekday festival dates were nice because it was less busy.

"A little less traffic and people. That was really nice. Easy to maneuver around," said Amy.

John said he thought the additional dates allowed for more local talent to hit the stages.

"You kind of cut out more local talent when you cut out the three days, three times. But, they still got local music here. We’re proud of that," he said.

Jeffery Rhodes was born and raised in Milwaukee and agrees that the community should be able to experience the festival via a week-long format.

"When I was coming up when they first started, they had it all day every day and it was nice. Everybody came out to enjoy themselves but I can understand why," said Rhodes.

The three-day festival format was originally tested during the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers say the new format returns after a study with market research companies found 80% of respondents said Friday and Saturday were "among their most preferred days to attend Summerfest."

Festival-goers Amy Dwyer and Suzanne Moore said their main goal is to have fun, stay festive, and see as many of their favorite bands as possible, regardless of which days the festival is held.

"I think I was resistant at first, but I’m just happy to be here. Whatever they think is going to work, it works for me," said Moore.

They too miss the 11-day format though.

"I do miss the 11 days but three weekends keep it going," said Dwyer.

Summerfest will be held June 22-June 24, June 29 - July 1, and July 6 - July 8.

