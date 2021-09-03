Summerfest Day 2 Guide: Friday, Sept. 3

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is finally back after being canceled last year and being pushed back this year. Even though Summerfest condensed festivities this summer, there is still tons to do.

Here's what you need to know for Day 2:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:



Chance the Rapper, 7:30 p.m.

24kGoldn, 7:30 p.m.

Teezo Touchdown, 7:30 p.m.

DJ Oreo, 7:30 p.m.

Festival Stage headliners:



DJ Diesel, 10 p.m.

Chris Janson, 10 p.m.

Leon Bridges, 9:30 p.m.

.. and many more musicians

Brand experiences:



Big Brothers Big Sisters, children's area

U.S. Army Recruiting, Mid Gate Area

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Musicreation station,

Drink Wisconsinbly, South End

U.S. Marine Corps

Crossnet

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Northwestern Mutual Community Park

Knockerball Southern Lakes, South End

Power of Humans, Lake Walk

Iron Joc Performance Gear, North End

Window Select, Mid-Gate Area

Admissions promotions:



Download the Summerfest App fueled by Pepsi

Northwestern Mutual 'Make a Child Smile' Day

And finally, click here to see COVID-19 safety protocols at Summerfest. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test are required for entry.

