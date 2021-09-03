Summerfest Day 2 Guide: Friday, Sept. 3

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is finally back after being canceled last year and being pushed back this year. Even though Summerfest condensed festivities this summer, there is still tons to do.
Here's what you need to know for Day 2:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Chance the Rapper, 7:30 p.m.
- 24kGoldn, 7:30 p.m.
- Teezo Touchdown, 7:30 p.m.
- DJ Oreo, 7:30 p.m.
- DJ Diesel, 10 p.m.
- Chris Janson, 10 p.m.
- Leon Bridges, 9:30 p.m.
.. and many more musicians
Brand experiences:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters, children's area
- U.S. Army Recruiting, Mid Gate Area
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Musicreation station,
- Drink Wisconsinbly, South End
- U.S. Marine Corps
- Crossnet
- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Northwestern Mutual Community Park
- Knockerball Southern Lakes, South End
- Power of Humans, Lake Walk
- Iron Joc Performance Gear, North End
- Window Select, Mid-Gate Area
- Download the Summerfest App fueled by Pepsi
- Northwestern Mutual 'Make a Child Smile' Day
And finally, click here to see COVID-19 safety protocols at Summerfest. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test are required for entry.