How you can score free tickets to Summerfest this year

Summerfest fans can pick up a free pair of general admission tickets at participating T-Mobile stores in Wisconsin starting Wednesday, May 27.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to a release. To receive a free pair of one-day general admission tickets, fans need to show up at a participating location and scan a QR code.

Participating T-Mobile locations in Wisconsin include:

Glendale: 5530 N. Port Washington Road

Brookfield: 16075 W. Bluemound Road

Wauwatosa: 3860 N. 124th Street

Germantown: W182 N9606 Appleton Avenue, Suite 101

Fans who visit the participating stores can also enter for a chance to win a VIP Prize Pack, which includes T-Mobile pit wristbands, Captain’s Deck passes, tickets to the amphitheater show of their choice, and amphitheater parking.

Summerfest is presented by American Family Insurance and T-Mobile, and will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday through Saturday) from noon to midnight, June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

For more details about the giveaway, click here.

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