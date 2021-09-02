How do I get to Summerfest? Transportation and shuttle information for the Big Gig

MILWAUKEE — As music lovers get ready for the gates to open at Summerfest, getting there may be a little different. This year the Milwaukee County Transit System, which typically runs shuttles from park and ride locations to the Summerfest grounds, was unable to provide the service due to a driver shortage.

To help fill that void, Milwaukee Wold Festival Inc, hired a private shuttle service for fans.

“We know it’s an affordable way to come down to the festival park so we did everything we could to provide it,” said Sarah Pancheri, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

The shuttle cost $12 round trip and will pick up fans starting at 11:00 a.m. from three park and ride locations. They will then run every half hour until the end of the festival. Riders will be given a wristband and must keep the band on because it that will provide entry onto the buses for the return trip. If a rider loses the band, they will have to pay another $12 fee.

If you want to park on the Summerfest grounds, the parking lots open at 9:00 a.m., but they operate on a first-come, first-served basis and fill up fast. Pre-paid parking passes for specific dates during Summerfest may be purchased online. Preferred parking is $25 a day and Premier is $40 a day.

There are smaller lots located near the grounds, according to Spot Hero, a website that tracks parking availability-the lots range in price from $8 to $35.

“Parking lots are available, you can take Milwaukee’s Hop, a Bublr bike, you’re welcome to park anywhere downtown it’s a short walk the festival park,” said Pancheri.

The streetcar’s two Historic Third Ward stations are just a 10-minute walk from the Summerfest main gate. The HOP service will be extended throughout Summerfest, now operating until 1:00 a.m.

Although MCTS is not providing a shuttle service there are seven regular bus routes that will get you within walking distance to the grounds.

GoldLine (Wisconsin Ave – UWM)

GreenLine (Bayshore – Airport)

Route 14 (Humboldt – Forest Home)

Route 18 (National – Greenfield)

Route 15 (Holton – Kinnickinnic)

Route 30 (Sherman – Wisconsin)

Route 33 (Vliet – 84th)

For more information on the bus routes click here.

