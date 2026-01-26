Don Toliver to headline Summerfest 2026 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Don Toliver will headline Summerfest for the first time this year, Summerfest officials announced in a release Monday.

The award-winning Houston-bred artist will headline the festival Friday, June 19, 2026, with special guests SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B and Lelo at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Toliver is known for his genre-blending style between hip-hop and R&B, and has collaborated with artists like Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. on Summerfest’s website or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office. Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival the day of the show.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Summerfest’s website.

