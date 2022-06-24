Best dance moves, smiles, and more at Children's Fest Day at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Children's Fest Day at Summerfest is a special day. Kiddos from all around come to enjoy the music, do face paintings, arts and crafts, and so much more.

All festival-goers from noon to 3 p.m. get in for free.

You can catch the Storm Team 4 Traveling Weather Show performance at 1:30 p.m. and again at 3:15 p.m. Join the TMJ4 Weather Team and Discovery World staff for weather experiments, trivia, giveaways and fun! It’s all happening at the Northwestern Mutual Family Stage.

See some of the highlights from the day in the video above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip