Wisconsin lottery credit on property tax bills averages $213 this year

MADISON (NBC 26) — This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery, according to the state's department of revenue.

The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year's average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184.

"The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery," said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary. "Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again."

Overall, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners. The amount of the credit varies throughout the state depending on the tax rate of the school district.

The Lottery Credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said. If a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March. The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.