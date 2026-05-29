Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear redistricting case that could aid Democrats

A court decision in Wisconsin on Friday could give Democrats a new avenue to pick up seats in 2028.
The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear an appeal of a case filed by a bipartisan coalition of business executives that seeks to redraw the state’s Republican-friendly congressional districts.
Watch: Supreme Court to hear redistricting case:
Republicans hold six of the state’s eight House seats, but only two are considered competitive.
A three-judge panel dismissed the case in April. Those who filed the lawsuit weren't seeking a ruling in time for the 2026 election.
Instead, they are asking the state Supreme Court to send the case back to the lower court for a trial on their claims, which would likely not take place until 2027.
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