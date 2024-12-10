Wisconsin prosecutors add 10 new felony charges against Trump associates charged in fake electors scheme

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged three of President-elect Donald Trump’s associates with 10 additional felonies on Tuesday for their roles in Wisconsin’s fake elector scheme after the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis and former Trump aide Michael Roman were already each facing a felony forgery charge. Prosecutors updated court filings on Tuesday to add 10 felony charges against each man, accusing them of defrauding the 10 presidential electors who cast votes for Trump.

The new charges come just two days before the three Trump associates are set to make their initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court. Each of the 11 felony charges carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Chesebro orchestrated the multi-state plot to submit fake elector certificates in 2020 in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Troupis was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin and helped organize the state’s fake electors. Roman allegedly helped try to deliver the false paperwork to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice still has not brought charges against any of the 10 fake electors who actually signed the false certificate in Wisconsin.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error