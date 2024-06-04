Three charged with felonies over 2020 fake elector scheme in Wisconsin

Attorney General Kaul is charging three of former President Donald Trump's associates with felonies for their roles in the 2020 fake elector scheme in Wisconsin.
Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis as well as former Trump aide Michael Roman stand accused of forgery.
Chesebro and Troupis allegedly organized the plan in Wisconsin to submit a false slate of electors in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Roman allegedly made arrangements for the fake elector certificate to be delivered to then Vice President Mike Pence.
TMJ4 is expecting to hear from Attorney General Kaul and will bring you his comments as soon as we have them.
