Wisconsin FoodShare payments made after federal court order, Evers administration says

MADISON, Wis. — A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers confirmed Friday that payments to Wisconsin FoodShare members’ accounts were made after a federal court ordered the Trump administration to release the full month of November SNAP payments to states by Friday.

On Thursday, Evers announced the state moved immediately to pay full November payments for the nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites who depend on the Wisconsin's FoodShare program.

A spokesperson for the governor said that just hours after the court decision, the administration submitted the necessary information to its SNAP payment vendor to ensure Wisconsinites could receive their benefits as quickly as possible on their QUEST cards.

“We confirmed we were able to complete this process last night, and funds became available and spendable for Wisconsin FoodShare members at midnight. A total of $104,416,432.13 was issued for 337,137 households,” the spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson also clarified that the Trump administration’s filed motion asking an appeals court to grant an emergency stay of the federal court’s decision should not affect payments that were processed for Wisconsin FoodShare members Thursday night.

“The Trump administration’s efforts to seek an emergency stay this morning, which has not been granted, should not affect payments that were processed for Wisconsin FoodShare members last night. We relied upon and acted in good faith on yesterday’s court order and directive to the Trump administration, and we also assumed in good faith that the Trump administration would comply in earnest with court orders and ensure hungry families, kids and seniors have food to eat,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also stated that DHS is taking steps to implement full benefits issuances in compliance with the court order by the end of Friday and that the administration will continue to closely monitor the situation for any issues that might arise relating to processing Thursday night’s payment.

FoodShare members can check their FoodShare balance by calling Quest Card Services at 877-415-5164.

