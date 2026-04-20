Wisconsin authorities put total arrests from clashes at beagle breeding facility at about 25

MADISON (AP) — Around 25 protesters were arrested as around 1,000 animal welfare activists tried to gain entry to a beagle breeding and research facility in Wisconsin and were met by officers firing pepper spray and rubber bullets, authorities said Sunday.

Saturday’s protest was the second attempt in as many months by demonstrators to take beagles from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Madison. They were turned back by officers who arrested the group’s leader.

Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Activists attempt to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the situation was “significantly calmer and more peaceful” on Sunday, when around 200 people assembled outside the farm. They dispersed after around two hours, it said.

“We’re pleased with the group’s cooperation today, and their willingness to remain peaceful, while still sending their message of concern for the dogs at Ridglan Farms,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement. “We are happy to support anyone who wants to exercise the right to protest, as long as they do so lawfully.”

Owen Ziliak/The Wisconsin State Journal via AP A Wisconsin State Patrol officer points a can of mace at activists as officers make way for a van to leave the grounds of Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

The sheriff had said in a video statement Saturday that 300 to 400 protesters were “violently trying to break into the property.” They tried to overcome barricades that included a manure-filled trench, hay bales and a barbed-wire fence.

Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Activists help an elderly woman after she had been tear gassed during an attempt to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

Some got through the fence but were unable to enter the facility, where an estimated 2,000 beagles are kept, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP Animal rights activists react to tear gas while attempting to gain entry into Ridglan Farms beagle breeding and research facility on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Blue Mounds, Wis.

Those arrested included the leader of the Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs, Wayne Hsiung, 44, of New York, who was being held on a tentative felony charge of conspiracy to commit burglary. But most arrestees were just booked and released, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

“No one should be assaulted for giving aid to a dog, even if damage to property is part of that rescue effort,” Hsuing said in a statement from jail Sunday that also accused authorities of using excessive force. “The animals of this Earth are not “things.” They’re sentient beings. And we have the right to rescue them from abuse,” he concluded.

Protesters took 30 dogs when they broke into the facility in March, when authorities arrested 27 people.

Ridglan denies mistreating animals but agreed in October to give up its state breeding license as of July 1 in a deal to avoid prosecution on animal mistreatment charges.

On its website, the company says “no credible evidence of animal abuse, cruelty, mistreatment or neglect at Ridglan Farms has ever been presented or substantiated.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error