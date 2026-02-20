The Wisconsin Assembly unanimously passed Gail's Law Thursday, requiring health insurance providers to cover diagnostic and supplemental breast cancer screenings for those at increased risk for the disease.

The legislation honors Gail Zeamer, who died from breast cancer in 2024 after fighting for years to have this bill passed. Her husband, Steve Zeamer, watched from the gallery as lawmakers approved the measure that bears his wife's name.

"It's so bittersweet, I wish Gail was here to see this firsthand," Steve Zeamer said.

The unanimous vote demonstrated rare bipartisan support in the Assembly.

"It was wonderful to see the bipartisan spirit of this bill with a full unanimous vote in favor of Gail's because this bill is going to save lives without a doubt," Steve Zeamer said.

Wisconsin Assembly passes Gail's Law requiring breast cancer screening coverage

The Assembly also passed additional healthcare legislation Thursday, including a bill providing 12 months of postpartum coverage to low-income mothers under the state's Medicaid program. State health officials believe the measure will help reduce pregnancy-related deaths and infant mortality rates. That bill passed 95-1 and now heads to Governor Tony Evers for his signature.

In other legislative action, the Assembly moved closer to legalizing online sports betting in Wisconsin. Currently, the state only allows in-person betting on tribal land, but the Assembly passed a bill that would allow bettors to use apps connected to computer servers on tribal land to place sports wagers. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The Assembly also passed a bill requiring wake surfing boats to maintain a 200-foot distance from shorelines, which also advances to the Senate.

State lawmakers recessed Thursday night with plans to return Friday morning to address remaining business, including the budget surplus question that was not resolved during Thursday's session.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

