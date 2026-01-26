UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin to become president of Columbia University this summer

MADISON — After three-and-a-half years of leading the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will end her tenure at the end of the current semester to become president of Columbia University in New York.

Mnookin is an evidence scholar who was the dean at the UCLA Law School prior to coming to Madison.

Mnookin began her tenure as the 30th leader of UW-Madison in August 2022. According to a release from the university, under Mnookin's leadership, UW-Madison rose in important national rankings, achieved record fundraising success and helped make a UW–Madison education affordable and accessible for more Wisconsin students.

A few of UW-Madison's notable achievements during Mnookin's tenure include:



The university awarding 13,733 degrees to 13,663 recipients, the most in university history.

66% of the university’s undergraduates completing their degree debt-free, according to 2024-25 figures, the highest percentage on record.

Total enrollment topping 50,000 for the first time, with more than 73,000 applicants for the fall 2025 class of 8,500 students.

“During her tenure, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin brought unbounded energy, resilience and deeply thoughtful leadership to this great university, " President of the Universities of Wisconsin Jay Rothman said.

HARM VENHUIZEN

"As she now takes on a new opportunity at another prestigious institution, we extend our substantial gratitude for her service and wish her continued success in the years ahead."

Rothman says he will name an interim leader for UW–Madison soon and that a search for a permanent replacement will begin later this year.

“It has been a true honor to be a part of the Wisconsin family. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, even in a challenging period for higher education, and I know great possibilities lie ahead for the UW–Madison campus community,” Mnookin said.

“My time at UW–Madison has been life-changing and so much of that is attributable to the talented and deeply committed faculty, students and staff who call our institution home, and who strive to bring the Wisconsin Idea to life. I will continue to work hard each and every day prior to my departure and I look forward to partnering with President Rothman, the Board of Regents and others to ensure a smooth transition.”

