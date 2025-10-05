Top 16 products move on in 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are announcing the top 16 products moving on in the 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

More than 15,000 votes were cast to determine which Wisconsin-made products will advance to Manufacturing Madness – a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket competition.

“Manufacturing is the largest industry in Wisconsin and a key driver of our economic growth,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of WMC, said.

“These products reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the industry, which is exactly why we hold this contest. We’re excited to showcase these innovative products and recognize the hardworking people in manufacturing who play such a vital role for our state.”

You can vote once a day in this first round of the Manufacturing Madness tournament through 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 by clicking here.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce/Johnson Financial Group Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Manufacturing Madness Top 16

Here is a list of the top 16 products in the 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest:



#1 Seed: Carbliss made by Carbliss in Plymouth.

#2 Seed: Genesis Work Boots made by Thorogood in Merrill.

#3 Seed: Search and Rescue 1000 Island Airboat made by 1000 Island Airboats in Marion.

#4 Seed: XUV 845M Gator™ Utility Vehicle made by John Deere in Horicon.

#5 Seed: Comfort Custom Seating System made by Permobil in New Berlin.

#6 Seed: Brawny 3-Ply Paper Towel made by Georgia-Pacific in Green Bay.

#7 Seed: The Maple Shot 10 pack carton made by The Maple Dude in Granton.

#8 Seed: 38 VTR made by Cruisers Yachts in Oconto.

#9 Seed: Milorganite Fertilizer made by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District in Milwaukee.

#10 Seed: Massive Generator Enclosure made by EK Machine in Fall River.

#11 Seed: Sargento Natural American Sliced Cheese made by Sargento in Plymouth.

#12 Seed: Turntable Swing Gate made by Pack Air Inc. in Neenah.

#13 Seed: Kikkoman Soy Sauce made by Kikkoman Foods, Inc. in Walworth.

#14 Seed: Model 60 Slant Ice Merchandiser made by Leer Inc. in New Lisbon.

#15 Seed: Extrication Tools made by TNT Rescue Systems in Hartland.

#16 Seed: Toro Dingo Compact Utility Loader made by The Toro Company in Tomah.

The top 8 will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Ultimately, this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC's Business Day event in Madison on Oct. 23.

